DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 7,599,264 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.67 Billion, closed the last trade at $35.81 per share which meant it gained $0.66 on the day or 1.88% during that session. The DKNG stock price is -25.08% off its 52-week high price of $44.79 and 72.52% above the 52-week low of $9.84. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.49 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 14.49 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.24.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) trade information

Sporting 1.88% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 19 when the DKNG stock price touched $38.17- or saw a rise of 6.18%. Year-to-date, DraftKings Inc. shares have moved 234.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) have changed -4.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.36 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.41.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $46.09, which means that the shares’ value could jump 28.71% from current levels. The projected low price target is $26 while the price target rests at a high of $60. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +67.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -27.39% from current levels.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 40%.