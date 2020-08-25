Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) has a beta value of 2.45 and has seen 2,842,746 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $99.43 Million, closed the last trade at $4.93 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -2.76% during that session. The CEMI stock price is -222.31% off its 52-week high price of $15.89 and 54.36% above the 52-week low of $2.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.31 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.72 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (CEMI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.28.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) trade information

Despite being -2.76% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 19 when the CEMI stock price touched $5.64-1 or saw a rise of 12.59%. Year-to-date, Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. shares have moved 8.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) have changed -2.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.36 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.94.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1.42% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +1.42% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1.42% from current levels.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (CEMI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +30.08% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 74.68%, compared to 5.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -27.3% and -4.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -37.1%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.25 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.48 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $9.72 Million and $6.85 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -56.3% for the current quarter and -20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -46.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -48% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25%.