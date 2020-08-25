Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) has a beta value of -0.18 and has seen 26,946,331 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.63 Million, closed the recent trade at $0.85 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 7.02% during that session. The BBI stock price is -665.88% off its 52-week high price of $6.51 and 16.47% above the 52-week low of $0.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 604.6 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.82 Million shares.

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) trade information

Sporting 7.02% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 25 when the BBI stock price touched $1.11 or saw a rise of 21.62%. Year-to-date, Brickell Biotech, Inc. shares have moved -42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) have changed -4.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 125.64 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 69.03.

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (BBI) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +19.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +13.6%.

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 31.99% with a share float percentage of 37.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Brickell Biotech, Inc. having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are CVI Holdings, LLC with over 1.28 Million shares worth more than $1.28 Million. As of June 29, 2020, CVI Holdings, LLC held 4.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Palisade Capital Management, L.L.C., with the holding of over 950.91 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $950.81 Thousand and represent 3.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.38% shares in the company for having 104311 shares of worth $124.13 Thousand while later fund manager owns 15.3 Thousand shares of worth $18.2 Thousand as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.