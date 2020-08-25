Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,021,599 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $142.86 Million, closed the last trade at $0.93 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 0.38% during that session. The BORR stock price is -880.65% off its 52-week high price of $9.12 and 73.87% above the 52-week low of $0.243. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.24 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.6 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.38.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) trade information

Sporting 0.38% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 18 when the BORR stock price touched $0.995 or saw a rise of 6.48%. Year-to-date, Borr Drilling Limited shares have moved -89.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) have changed -6.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.68 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.37.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.55, which means that the shares’ value could jump 66.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.1 while the price target rests at a high of $4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +330.11% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -89.25% from current levels.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Borr Drilling Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -67.58% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 61.2% and 47.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +7.1%.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +41.5%.