The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has a beta value of 0.54 and has seen 2,146,111 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $205.26 Billion, closed the recent trade at $47.72 per share which meant it lost -$0.25 on the day or -0.52% during that session. The KO stock price is -26.01% off its 52-week high price of $60.13 and 23.99% above the 52-week low of $36.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.93 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 16.64 Million shares.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) trade information

Despite being -0.52% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 19 when the KO stock price touched $48.38- or saw a rise of 1.17%. Year-to-date, The Coca-Cola Company shares have moved -13.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) have changed -1.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 28.55 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.72.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The Coca-Cola Company shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -17.04% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -14.69%, compared to -7.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -17.9% and -4.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -12.1%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.35 Billion for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.65 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $9.5 Billion and $9.09 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -12.1% for the current quarter and -4.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +5.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +38% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.94%.

KO Dividends

The Coca-Cola Company is expected to release its next earnings report between October 16 and October 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.64 at a share yield of 3.42%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.21%.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.7% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70% with a share float percentage of 70.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Coca-Cola Company having a total of 2853 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Berkshire Hathaway, Inc with over 400Million shares worth more than $17.87 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Berkshire Hathaway, Inc held 9.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 322.61 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.41 Billion and represent 7.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.63% shares in the company for having 113000000 shares of worth $5.01 Billion while later fund manager owns 79.38 Million shares of worth $3.51 Billion as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.85% of company’s outstanding stock.