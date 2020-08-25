Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) has a beta value of 0.91 and has seen 2,211,831 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $951.76 Million, closed the recent trade at $17.33 per share which meant it lost -$3.58 on the day or -17.11% during that session. The SWBI stock price is -60.36% off its 52-week high price of $27.79 and 68.78% above the 52-week low of $5.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.69 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.44 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.45.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) trade information

Despite being -17.11% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 19 when the SWBI stock price touched $23.97- or saw a rise of 26.66%. Year-to-date, Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. shares have moved 89.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -26.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) have changed -24.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.67 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.5.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.97, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.23% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18.43 while the price target rests at a high of $21.51. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +24.12% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 6.35% from current levels.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +101.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 159.76%, compared to -24.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 1400% and 377.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +28.3%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -26.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -435.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.