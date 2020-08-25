Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) has a beta value of 2.55 and has seen 1,608,484 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $816.24 Million, closed the last trade at $15.6 per share which meant it gained $1.83 on the day or 13.29% during that session. The SIG stock price is -101.54% off its 52-week high price of $31.44 and 64.1% above the 52-week low of $5.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.41 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.38 Million shares.

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) trade information

Sporting 13.29% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 24 when the SIG stock price touched $15.64- or saw a rise of 0.26%. Year-to-date, Signet Jewelers Limited shares have moved -28.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) have changed 32.2%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.42 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.9.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9, which means that the shares’ value could jump -42.31% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $15. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -3.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -67.95% from current levels.

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Signet Jewelers Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -39.13% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -133.76%, compared to -10.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -482.4% and -68.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -24.7%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $822.26 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.01 Billion for the next quarter concluding in October 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.36 Billion and $1.19 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -39.7% for the current quarter and -14.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -21.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +111.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7%.