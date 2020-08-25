PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) has a beta value of 3.17 and has seen 1,292,282 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $61.67 Million, closed the last trade at $2.77 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -6.1% during that session. The PDSB stock price is -122.38% off its 52-week high price of $6.16 and 77.8% above the 52-week low of $0.615. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.35 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.97 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.2.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) trade information

Despite being -6.1% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Aug 21 when the PDSB stock price touched $3.26-1 or saw a rise of 15.03%. Year-to-date, PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares have moved 4.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) have changed -22.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 708.05 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 359.42.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 197.83% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.5 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +261.01% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 134.66% from current levels.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +32.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +94.5%.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 35.92% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.03% with a share float percentage of 7.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PDS Biotechnology Corporation having a total of 28 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 622.67 Thousand shares worth more than $1.25 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 4.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Federated Hermes, Inc., with the holding of over 384Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $771.84 Thousand and represent 2.5% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.44% shares in the company for having 375000 shares of worth $356.25 Thousand while later fund manager owns 70.26 Thousand shares of worth $92.04 Thousand as of May 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.46% of company’s outstanding stock.