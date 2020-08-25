Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has a beta value of 1.84 and has seen 6,715,563 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $936.12 Million, closed the last trade at $32.58 per share which meant it gained $4.54 on the day or 16.19% during that session. The GRPN stock price is -93.98% off its 52-week high price of $63.2 and 70.53% above the 52-week low of $9.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.3 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.69 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Groupon, Inc. (GRPN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.9. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.86.

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) trade information

Sporting 16.19% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 24 when the GRPN stock price touched $33.44- or saw a rise of 2.57%. Year-to-date, Groupon, Inc. shares have moved -31.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 36.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) have changed 102.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.42 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.27.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $26.59, which means that the shares’ value could jump -18.39% from current levels. The projected low price target is $17.3 while the price target rests at a high of $36. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +10.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -46.9% from current levels.

Groupon, Inc. (GRPN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Groupon, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +9.33% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -253.46%, compared to 2.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -530% and -46.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -32.6%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $340.64 Million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $384.33 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $495.61 Million and $612.32 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -31.3% for the current quarter and -37.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -1.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -125.1%.