Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has a beta value of 1.91 and has seen 24,997,101 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.63 Billion, closed the last trade at $15.52 per share which meant it lost -$0.62 on the day or -3.85% during that session. The CCL stock price is -234.67% off its 52-week high price of $51.94 and 49.74% above the 52-week low of $7.8. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 29.95 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 44.24 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 14 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$2.24.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) trade information

Despite being -3.85% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 25 when the CCL stock price touched $16.39- or saw a rise of 5.77%. Year-to-date, Carnival Corporation & Plc shares have moved -69.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) have changed 4.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 125.71 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.84.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.54, which means that the shares’ value could jump -6.31% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.93 while the price target rests at a high of $24. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +54.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -36.02% from current levels.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Carnival Corporation & Plc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -54.97% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -185.2% and -396.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -69.4%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $254.89 Million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $645.65 Million for the next quarter concluding in November 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $6.53 Billion and $4.78 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -96.1% for the current quarter and -86.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +22.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -2.7%.