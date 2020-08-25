Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,066,986 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $183.69 Million, closed the recent trade at $3.17 per share which meant it gained $0.47 on the day or 17.41% during that session. The JFIN stock price is -846.37% off its 52-week high price of $30 and 49.53% above the 52-week low of $1.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 259.43 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.78 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.09.

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) trade information

Sporting 17.41% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 25 when the JFIN stock price touched $3.39-7 or saw a rise of 7.44%. Year-to-date, Jiayin Group Inc. shares have moved -40.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) have changed -15.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 148.32 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 83.33.

Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Jiayin Group Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -6.74% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -44.44%, compared to 9.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -80.4% and 19% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -22.7%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $44.79 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $67.91 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $89.62 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -50% for the current quarter.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -12.3%.

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.63% with a share float percentage of 0.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Jiayin Group Inc. having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Millennium Management LLC with over 46.52 Thousand shares worth more than $181.89 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Millennium Management LLC held 1.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HighPoint Advisor Group LLC, with the holding of over 45.2 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $176.73 Thousand and represent 1.29% of shares outstanding.