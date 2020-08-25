Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) has a beta value of 1.95 and has seen 7,449,037 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.39 Billion, closed the last trade at $2.89 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 1.76% during that session. The CLNY stock price is -112.46% off its 52-week high price of $6.14 and 53.98% above the 52-week low of $1.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.52 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.95 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Colony Capital, Inc. (CLNY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.21.

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) trade information

Sporting 1.76% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Aug 20 when the CLNY stock price touched $3.00-3 or saw a rise of 3.67%. Year-to-date, Colony Capital, Inc. shares have moved -39.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) have changed 60.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 37.92 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.77.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 12.46% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.5 while the price target rests at a high of $4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +38.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -13.49% from current levels.

Colony Capital, Inc. (CLNY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Colony Capital, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -36.48% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -100%, compared to -3.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 81.9% and -216.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -30.5%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +5.44% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -156.3%.