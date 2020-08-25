Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has a beta value of 1.19 and has seen 4,622,912 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.34 Billion, closed the last trade at $7.36 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -1.54% during that session. The NLY stock price is -42.66% off its 52-week high price of $10.5 and 52.31% above the 52-week low of $3.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.54 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 18.46 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.26.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) trade information

Despite being -1.54% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 25 when the NLY stock price touched $7.55-2 or saw a rise of 2.25%. Year-to-date, Annaly Capital Management, Inc. shares have moved -21.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) have changed 3.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.88 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.14, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.6% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.5 while the price target rests at a high of $9. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +22.28% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1.9% from current levels.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -23.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0%, compared to -18.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 23.8% and -3.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -42.3%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $557.98 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $562.64 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $919.3 Million and $1.07 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -39.3% for the current quarter and -47.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -10.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -3.25%.

NLY Dividends

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 28 and November 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.88 at a share yield of 12.01%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 10.8%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.69% with a share float percentage of 53.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Annaly Capital Management, Inc. having a total of 871 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 133.38 Million shares worth more than $874.96 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 103.03 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $675.9 Million and represent 7.34% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3% shares in the company for having 42043174 shares of worth $213.16 Million while later fund manager owns 38.16 Million shares of worth $238.53 Million as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.72% of company’s outstanding stock.