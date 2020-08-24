Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) has a beta value of 1.76 and has seen 7,759,082 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $114.51 Million, closed the last trade at $0.88 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -5.08% during that session. The TNXP stock price is -513.64% off its 52-week high price of $5.4 and 55.68% above the 52-week low of $0.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.87 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 25.45 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.2.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) trade information

Despite being -5.08% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 17 when the TNXP stock price touched $1.07 or saw a rise of 17.85%. Year-to-date, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares have moved -24.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) have changed -47.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.88 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.11.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3, which means that the shares’ value could jump 240.91% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +240.91% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 240.91% from current levels.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +92.8%.