Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) has a beta value of 3.12 and has seen 1,391,720 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $39.59 Million, closed the last trade at $2.41 per share which meant it lost -$0.31 on the day or -11.4% during that session. The PRPO stock price is -231.95% off its 52-week high price of $8 and 77.18% above the 52-week low of $0.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.63 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.96 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Precipio, Inc. (PRPO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.2.

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) trade information

Despite being -11.4% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Aug 20 when the PRPO stock price touched $3.50-3 or saw a rise of 31.14%. Year-to-date, Precipio, Inc. shares have moved 17.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -23.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) have changed 50.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 957.65 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 241.83.

Precipio, Inc. (PRPO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Precipio, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +54.49% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 35.5% and 81.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +79.7%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.25 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.25 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $784Million and $688Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 59.4% for the current quarter and 227% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +68.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +83.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.