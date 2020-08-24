McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) has a beta value of 0.99 and has seen 3,210,837 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $487.01 Million, closed the last trade at $1.21 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -4.72% during that session. The MUX stock price is -76.86% off its 52-week high price of $2.14 and 56.2% above the 52-week low of $0.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.74 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.94 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) trade information

Despite being -4.72% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 18 when the MUX stock price touched $1.4 or saw a rise of 13.57%. Year-to-date, McEwen Mining Inc. shares have moved -4.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.2%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) have changed -6.2%. Short interest in the company has seen 54.05 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.94.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.31, which means that the shares’ value could jump 90.91% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.7 while the price target rests at a high of $2.75. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +127.27% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 40.5% from current levels.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) estimates and forecasts

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $32.2 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $33.55 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $32.69 Million and $32.36 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -1.5% for the current quarter and 3.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +30.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -24.1%.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.37% with a share float percentage of 31.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with McEwen Mining Inc. having a total of 160 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 16.97 Million shares worth more than $17.14 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 4.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 12.44 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.57 Million and represent 3.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.04% shares in the company for having 16277460 shares of worth $14.71 Million while later fund manager owns 9.6 Million shares of worth $8.67 Million as of May 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.38% of company’s outstanding stock.