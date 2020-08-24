Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has a beta value of 1.11 and has seen 8,934,761 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.76 Billion, closed the recent trade at $8.54 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -1.27% during that session. The KGC stock price is -19.56% off its 52-week high price of $10.21 and 68.15% above the 52-week low of $2.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15.41 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 18.1 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.17.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) trade information

Despite being -1.27% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 18 when the KGC stock price touched $9.64-1 or saw a rise of 11.26%. Year-to-date, Kinross Gold Corporation shares have moved 80.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) have changed 1.6%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.29 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.96.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.48, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.72% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $13.46. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +57.61% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -18.03% from current levels.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kinross Gold Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +45.62% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 100%, compared to 23.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 112.5% and 53.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +17.1%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.18 Billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.29 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $877.1 Million and $996.2 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 34.1% for the current quarter and 29.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +19.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +88.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 19.9%.