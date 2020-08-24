Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) has a beta value of 2.84 and has seen 11,153,078 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $66.98 Million, closed the last trade at $0.47 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -1.73% during that session. The OCGN stock price is -3602.13% off its 52-week high price of $17.4 and 63.83% above the 52-week low of $0.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.19 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 35.29 Million shares.

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) trade information

Despite being -1.73% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 17 when the OCGN stock price touched $0.532 or saw a rise of 11.33%. Year-to-date, Ocugen, Inc. shares have moved -9.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) have changed 17.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.6 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.19.

Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +50.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +89.6%.

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.98% with a share float percentage of 13.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ocugen, Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 645.99 Thousand shares worth more than $142.38 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 0.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 465.97 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $102.7 Thousand and represent 0.35% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.24% shares in the company for having 329385 shares of worth $92.59 Thousand while later fund manager owns 194.49 Thousand shares of worth $60.29 Thousand as of May 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.14% of company’s outstanding stock.