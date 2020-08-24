NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) has a beta value of 3.58 and has seen 1,641,028 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $255.63 Million, closed the recent trade at $6.27 per share which meant it gained $0.33 on the day or 5.56% during that session. The NNBR stock price is -61.88% off its 52-week high price of $10.15 and 78.47% above the 52-week low of $1.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 242.62 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 374.89 Million shares.

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) trade information

Sporting 5.56% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 24 when the NNBR stock price touched $7.30-1 or saw a rise of 16.81%. Year-to-date, NN, Inc. shares have moved -34.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) have changed 16.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.44 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

NN, Inc. (NNBR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NN, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -32.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -97.59%, compared to -16.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -114.8% and -114.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -16.4%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $176.93 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $181.27 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $213.9 Million and $198.63 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -17.3% for the current quarter and -8.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -35.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +86.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.

NNBR Dividends

NN, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 07 and August 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.28 at a share yield of 4.54%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.2%.