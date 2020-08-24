CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) has a beta value of 2.88 and has seen 2,619,691 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $211.38 Million, closed the last trade at $12.18 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 1.33% during that session. The CLSK stock price is -14.78% off its 52-week high price of $13.98 and 92.04% above the 52-week low of $0.97. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.27 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.09 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.27.

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) trade information

Sporting 1.33% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 19 when the CLSK stock price touched $13.98- or saw a rise of 12.88%. Year-to-date, CleanSpark, Inc. shares have moved 127.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.6%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) have changed 173.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 292.25 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 57.42.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18, which means that the shares’ value could jump 47.78% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18 while the price target rests at a high of $18. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +47.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 47.78% from current levels.

CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +54.1%.