Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) has a beta value of 2.07 and has seen 26,473,163 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $262.84 Million, closed the last trade at $1.2 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 0% during that session. The GNUS stock price is -877.5% off its 52-week high price of $11.73 and 95.67% above the 52-week low of $0.052. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 17Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 61.1 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Genius Brands International, Inc. (GNUS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) trade information

Despite being 0% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 17 when the GNUS stock price touched $1.58 or saw a rise of 24.05%. Year-to-date, Genius Brands International, Inc. shares have moved 340.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) have changed -37.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 24.38 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.4.

Genius Brands International, Inc. (GNUS) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +6.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -16.8%.