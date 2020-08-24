Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) has a beta value of 0.18 and has seen 3,427,060 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.13 Million, closed the last trade at $0.44 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -2.22% during that session. The CHEK stock price is -438.64% off its 52-week high price of $2.37 and 4.09% above the 52-week low of $0.422. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.32 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.8 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) trade information

Despite being -2.22% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 19 when the CHEK stock price touched $0.5175 or saw a rise of 15.85%. Year-to-date, Check-Cap Ltd. shares have moved -74.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) have changed -45.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 638.27 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 132.97.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2, which means that the shares’ value could jump 354.55% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $2. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +354.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 354.55% from current levels.

Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +12.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +33.6%.