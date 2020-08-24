Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) has a beta value of 2.14 and has seen 88,504,930 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.06 Million, closed the recent trade at $7.05 per share which meant it gained $4.15 on the day or 143.12% during that session. The CGIX stock price is -47.38% off its 52-week high price of $10.39 and 72.77% above the 52-week low of $1.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 57.67 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 67.73 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cancer Genetics, Inc. (CGIX) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) trade information

Sporting 143.12% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 24 when the CGIX stock price touched $10.39- or saw a rise of 33.5%. Year-to-date, Cancer Genetics, Inc. shares have moved 15.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 133.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) have changed 128.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.86 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.18.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $90, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1176.6% from current levels. The projected low price target is $90 while the price target rests at a high of $90. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +1176.6% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1176.6% from current levels.

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (CGIX) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $10.77 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $11.24 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2019. Year-ago sales stood $7.67 Million and $7.04 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 40.5% for the current quarter and 59.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +41.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +22.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 40%.