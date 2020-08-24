HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) has a beta value of 4.44 and has seen 3,339,662 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $73.32 Million, closed the last trade at $0.34 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -4.91% during that session. The HPR stock price is -482.35% off its 52-week high price of $1.98 and 52.94% above the 52-week low of $0.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.16 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.78 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.02.

HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) trade information

Despite being -4.91% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 17 when the HPR stock price touched $0.404 or saw a rise of 15.69%. Year-to-date, HighPoint Resources Corporation shares have moved -79.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) have changed -6.2%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.89 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.88.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.59, which means that the shares’ value could jump 73.53% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.25 while the price target rests at a high of $1.03. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +202.94% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -26.47% from current levels.

HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that HighPoint Resources Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -64.78% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -175%, compared to -46.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 150% and 120% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -49.6%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $69.65 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $59.97 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $126.72 Million and $121.81 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -45% for the current quarter and -50.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -32.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -200% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 31%.

HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.97% with a share float percentage of 93.5%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HighPoint Resources Corporation having a total of 152 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are G.F.W. Energy XI, L.P. with over 100Million shares worth more than $29.5 Million. As of June 29, 2020, G.F.W. Energy XI, L.P. held 46.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 7.72 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.28 Million and represent 3.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.41% shares in the company for having 7341944 shares of worth $2.43 Million while later fund manager owns 3.03 Million shares of worth $575.69 Thousand as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.41% of company’s outstanding stock.