Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) has a beta value of 2.26 and has seen 6,480,041 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $168.11 Million, closed the last trade at $4.31 per share which meant it gained $0.64 on the day or 17.44% during that session. The VUZI stock price is -14.39% off its 52-week high price of $4.93 and 80.05% above the 52-week low of $0.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.71 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2Million shares.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) trade information

Sporting 17.44% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Aug 21 when the VUZI stock price touched $4.34-0 or saw a rise of 0.69%. Year-to-date, Vuzix Corporation shares have moved 114.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) have changed -2.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.79 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.9.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 43.16% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $6.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +50.81% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 39.21% from current levels.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vuzix Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +147.7% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 27.8% and 23.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +73.6%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.16 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.84 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.16 Million and $1.95 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 172.6% for the current quarter and 96.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -4.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -7.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.