The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) has a beta value of 0.65 and has seen 1,394,488 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $155.86 Million, closed the last trade at $6.49 per share which meant it lost -$1.78 on the day or -21.52% during that session. The CATO stock price is -204.01% off its 52-week high price of $19.73 and 6.16% above the 52-week low of $6.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 490.17 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 333.78 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that The Cato Corporation (CATO) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) trade information

Despite being -21.52% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Aug 20 when the CATO stock price touched $8.36-2 or saw a rise of 22.37%. Year-to-date, The Cato Corporation shares have moved -62.7%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) have changed -9.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.31 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $23, which means that the shares’ value could jump 254.39% from current levels. The projected low price target is $23 while the price target rests at a high of $23. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +254.39% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 254.39% from current levels.

The Cato Corporation (CATO) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -7.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +20.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.