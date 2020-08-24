PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSE:PLM) has a beta value of 1.06 and has seen 5,225,331 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $422.94 Million, closed the last trade at $0.42 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or -0.8% during that session. The PLM stock price is -130.95% off its 52-week high price of $0.97 and 64.29% above the 52-week low of $0.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.08 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.6 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSE:PLM) trade information

Despite being -0.8% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 18 when the PLM stock price touched $0.4875 or saw a rise of 13.85%. Year-to-date, PolyMet Mining Corp. shares have moved 65.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSE:PLM) have changed 3.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.09 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.25.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 257.14% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.5 while the price target rests at a high of $1.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +257.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 257.14% from current levels.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -26.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -83.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.