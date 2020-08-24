Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 7,801,586 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $384.92 Million, closed the last trade at $15.31 per share which meant it gained $3.59 on the day or 30.63% during that session. The HARP stock price is -63.42% off its 52-week high price of $25.02 and 32.92% above the 52-week low of $10.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.23 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 315.86 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (HARP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.51.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) trade information

Sporting 30.63% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Aug 21 when the HARP stock price touched $16.66- or saw a rise of 8.1%. Year-to-date, Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 3.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 26.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) have changed 2.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 644.26 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.04.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $31.22, which means that the shares’ value could jump 103.92% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25 while the price target rests at a high of $38. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +148.2% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 63.29% from current levels.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (HARP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +4.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -17.25%, compared to 12.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 21.5% and 5.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +210.7%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.5 Million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.23 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.42 Million and $2.23 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 288.1% for the current quarter and 178.9% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -123.3%.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.35% with a share float percentage of 89.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 88 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are MPM Asset Management, LLC with over 4.52 Million shares worth more than $75.11 Million. As of June 29, 2020, MPM Asset Management, LLC held 18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is MPM ONCOLOGY IMPACT MANAGEMENT LP, with the holding of over 3.9 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $64.71 Million and represent 15.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.05% shares in the company for having 264272 shares of worth $3.06 Million while later fund manager owns 159.21 Thousand shares of worth $2.01 Million as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.63% of company’s outstanding stock.