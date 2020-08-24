Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) has a beta value of 1.69 and has seen 6,682,537 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $31.03 Billion, closed the recent trade at $21.26 per share which meant it lost -$0.34 on the day or -1.57% during that session. The SNAP stock price is -25.87% off its 52-week high price of $26.76 and 62.89% above the 52-week low of $7.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.48 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 27.29 Million shares.

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) trade information

Despite being -1.57% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 19 when the SNAP stock price touched $22.43- or saw a rise of 4.88%. Year-to-date, Snap Inc. shares have moved 30.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) have changed -3.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 83.11 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.05.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) estimates and forecasts

31 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $548.77 Million for the current quarter. 30 have an estimated revenue figure of $717.68 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $446.2 Million and $560.89 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 23% for the current quarter and 28% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +22.2%.

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.84% with a share float percentage of 66.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Snap Inc. having a total of 632 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 113.52 Million shares worth more than $2.67 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 9.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 86.56 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.03 Billion and represent 7.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Advisors Inner Circle Fund-Edgewood Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.73% shares in the company for having 33047072 shares of worth $581.96 Million while later fund manager owns 28.36 Million shares of worth $337.25 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.34% of company’s outstanding stock.