Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE:GPL) has a beta value of 2.08 and has seen 3,553,979 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $363.36 Million, closed the last trade at $1.04 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 0% during that session. The GPL stock price is -2.88% off its 52-week high price of $1.07 and 77.88% above the 52-week low of $0.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.05 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.68 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE:GPL) trade information

Despite being 0% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 18 when the GPL stock price touched $1.07 or saw a rise of 2.8%. Year-to-date, Great Panther Mining Limited shares have moved 103.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.8%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE:GPL) have changed 27.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.16 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.59.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.52, which means that the shares’ value could jump 46.15% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.1 while the price target rests at a high of $2. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +92.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5.77% from current levels.

Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) estimates and forecasts

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $16.36 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $16.8 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2018. Year-ago sales stood $12.3 Million and $16.32 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 33% for the current quarter and 3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -458.8%.