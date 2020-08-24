Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) has a beta value of 1.29 and has seen 1,236,481 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $264.64 Million, closed the last trade at $2.47 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -2.37% during that session. The SELB stock price is -95.55% off its 52-week high price of $4.83 and 48.18% above the 52-week low of $1.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 844.6 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.43 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (SELB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) trade information

Despite being -2.37% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 19 when the SELB stock price touched $2.78-1 or saw a rise of 11.15%. Year-to-date, Selecta Biosciences, Inc. shares have moved 3.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) have changed -11.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.38 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.86.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 230.77% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $13. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +426.32% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 61.94% from current levels.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (SELB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -41.47% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -75.41%, compared to 12% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 92.3% and 53.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +309%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +5.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +58.4%.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.21% with a share float percentage of 72.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Selecta Biosciences, Inc. having a total of 54 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BVF Inc. with over 8.29 Million shares worth more than $23.56 Million. As of June 29, 2020, BVF Inc. held 7.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Mangrove Partners, with the holding of over 6.55 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18.59 Million and represent 6.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Wasatch Microcap Fund and Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.68% shares in the company for having 1803229 shares of worth $4.35 Million while later fund manager owns 1.41 Million shares of worth $3.39 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.31% of company’s outstanding stock.