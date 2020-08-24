PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has a beta value of 1.11 and has seen 11,571,946 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.03 Billion, closed the recent trade at $9.08 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 0% during that session. The PCG stock price is -101.98% off its 52-week high price of $18.34 and 60.9% above the 52-week low of $3.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 16.04 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 23.89 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that PG&E Corporation (PCG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.28.

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) trade information

Despite being 0% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 19 when the PCG stock price touched $9.40-4 or saw a rise of 4.34%. Year-to-date, PG&E Corporation shares have moved -17.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) have changed -3.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 44.28 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.85.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.77, which means that the shares’ value could jump 40.64% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.5 while the price target rests at a high of $15. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +65.2% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 15.64% from current levels.

PG&E Corporation (PCG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that PG&E Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -47.36% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -63.87%, compared to -2.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -74.8% and -64.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +8%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.81 Billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.14 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $4.43 Billion and $4.74 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8.4% for the current quarter and 8.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -46.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -9.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.67%.

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.61% with a share float percentage of 83.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PG&E Corporation having a total of 385 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 114.13 Million shares worth more than $1.01 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 5.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Zimmer Partners, LP, with the holding of over 75Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $665.25 Million and represent 3.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.8% shares in the company for having 15528452 shares of worth $139.6 Million while later fund manager owns 13.68 Million shares of worth $123.01 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.7% of company’s outstanding stock.