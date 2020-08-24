Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,581,203 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $83.46 Million, closed the last trade at $4.77 per share which meant it lost -$0.32 on the day or -6.21% during that session. The KTOV stock price is -201.89% off its 52-week high price of $14.4 and 53.88% above the 52-week low of $2.2. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.5 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.02 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) trade information

Despite being -6.21% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 17 when the KTOV stock price touched $5.75-1 or saw a rise of 17.03%. Year-to-date, Kitov Pharma Ltd shares have moved -38.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) have changed -41.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.38 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.46.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30, which means that the shares’ value could jump 528.93% from current levels. The projected low price target is $30 while the price target rests at a high of $30. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +528.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 528.93% from current levels.

Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.19% with a share float percentage of 29.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kitov Pharma Ltd having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 3.46 Million shares worth more than $38.43 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Orbimed Advisors LLC. held 2.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 360.38 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4Million and represent 0.21% of shares outstanding.