Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU) has a beta value of 3.56 and has seen 1,434,834 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $93.88 Million, closed the last trade at $9.88 per share which meant it lost -$1.02 on the day or -9.36% during that session. The LEU stock price is -101.42% off its 52-week high price of $19.9 and 69.53% above the 52-week low of $3.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 369.67 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 95.16 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU) trade information

Despite being -9.36% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 17 when the LEU stock price touched $17.26- or saw a rise of 42.77%. Year-to-date, Centrus Energy Corp. shares have moved 43.6%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -42.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU) have changed -18.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.24 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.1.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $44.6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 351.42% from current levels. The projected low price target is $44.6 while the price target rests at a high of $44.6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +351.42% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 351.42% from current levels.

Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +79.2%.

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 39.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.9% with a share float percentage of 31.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Centrus Energy Corp. having a total of 35 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Old West Investment Management, LLC with over 865.38 Thousand shares worth more than $8.69 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Old West Investment Management, LLC held 9.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 294.98 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.96 Million and represent 3.36% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.12% shares in the company for having 185888 shares of worth $942.45 Thousand while later fund manager owns 94.11 Thousand shares of worth $477.11 Thousand as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.07% of company’s outstanding stock.