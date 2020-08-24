Velocity Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VEL) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,611,582 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $105.86 Million, closed the last trade at $5.27 per share which meant it gained $1.05 on the day or 24.88% during that session. The VEL stock price is -182.73% off its 52-week high price of $14.9 and 57.5% above the 52-week low of $2.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 319.97 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 187.91 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Velocity Financial, Inc. (VEL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.18.

Velocity Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VEL) trade information

Sporting 24.88% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Aug 21 when the VEL stock price touched $5.72-7 or saw a rise of 7.87%. Year-to-date, Velocity Financial, Inc. shares have moved -60.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 28.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Velocity Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VEL) have changed 39.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 573.59 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.05.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.85% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $7. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +32.83% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -5.12% from current levels.

Velocity Financial, Inc. (VEL) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +36.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +126.6%.

Velocity Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VEL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.22% with a share float percentage of 80.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Velocity Financial, Inc. having a total of 30 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Allianz Asset Management GmbH with over 6.14 Million shares worth more than $24.27 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Allianz Asset Management GmbH held 30.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Beach Point Capital Management LP, with the holding of over 1.89 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.45 Million and represent 9.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity Trust. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.1% shares in the company for having 1024312 shares of worth $7.71 Million while later fund manager owns 317.15 Thousand shares of worth $2.39 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.58% of company’s outstanding stock.