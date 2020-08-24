Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has a beta value of 1.95 and has seen 6,508,729 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $54.75 Billion, closed the recent trade at $8.4 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 1.88% during that session. The PBR stock price is -100.48% off its 52-week high price of $16.84 and 52.26% above the 52-week low of $4.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 16.02 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 22.08 Million shares.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) trade information

Sporting 1.88% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 18 when the PBR stock price touched $8.82-4 or saw a rise of 4.42%. Year-to-date, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares have moved -47.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) have changed -6.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 35.3 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.6.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -36.93% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -149.15%, compared to -66.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -115.8% and -106.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -29.4%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $14.15 Billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $15.78 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $19.4 Billion and $19.87 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -27% for the current quarter and -20.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +27.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +32.9%.

PBR Dividends

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is expected to release its next earnings report in Aug, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.35 at a share yield of 4.22%.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.62% with a share float percentage of 14.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras having a total of 480 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 63.55 Million shares worth more than $525.54 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Capital World Investors held 4.4% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 57.31 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $473.98 Million and represent 3.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are New World Fund, Inc. and Europacific Growth Fund. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.44% shares in the company for having 49635598 shares of worth $342.98 Million while later fund manager owns 45.61 Million shares of worth $250.84 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.16% of company’s outstanding stock.