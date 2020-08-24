The consensus among analysts is that GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.14, which means that the shares’ value could jump -18.45% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $17. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -53.86% from current levels.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +36.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +122.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.