CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,041,585 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $57.78 Million, closed the last trade at $3.63 per share which meant it gained $0.52 on the day or 16.72% during that session. The CLPS stock price is -144.08% off its 52-week high price of $8.86 and 55.37% above the 52-week low of $1.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 554.01 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 160.47 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CLPS Incorporation (CLPS) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) trade information

Sporting 16.72% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 17 when the CLPS stock price touched $4.71-2 or saw a rise of 22.93%. Year-to-date, CLPS Incorporation shares have moved -27.4%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) have changed 47.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.85 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.08.

CLPS Incorporation (CLPS) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -231.8%.

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 75.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.26% with a share float percentage of 9.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CLPS Incorporation having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 30.82 Thousand shares worth more than $66.56 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 11.22 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $24.23 Thousand and represent 0.08% of shares outstanding.