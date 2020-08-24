Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,673,303 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $695.33 Million, closed the last trade at $7.68 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -0.9% during that session. The LAC stock price is -19.14% off its 52-week high price of $9.15 and 75% above the 52-week low of $1.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.27 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 968.56 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) trade information

Despite being -0.9% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 18 when the LAC stock price touched $9.15-1 or saw a rise of 16.07%. Year-to-date, Lithium Americas Corp. shares have moved 142.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) have changed 34.5%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.2 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.2, which means that the shares’ value could jump 32.81% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.68 while the price target rests at a high of $15. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +95.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -52.08% from current levels.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.