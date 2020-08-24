The consensus among analysts is that electroCore, Inc. (ECOR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) trade information

Despite being -3.63% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 17 when the ECOR stock price touched $2.33 or saw a rise of 20.17%. Year-to-date, electroCore, Inc. shares have moved 16.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) have changed 10.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 769.54 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 132.91.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 88.17% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +115.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 61.29% from current levels.

electroCore, Inc. (ECOR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that electroCore, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +84.16% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -58.44%, compared to 12.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 63.9% and 58.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +49%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $940Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.09 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.21 Million and $675Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -22.3% for the current quarter and 61.5% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +19.4%.

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.92% with a share float percentage of 13.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with electroCore, Inc. having a total of 78 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 892.36 Thousand shares worth more than $733.7 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 265.98 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $218.69 Thousand and represent 0.6% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.57% shares in the company for having 700682 shares of worth $665.65 Thousand while later fund manager owns 248.34 Thousand shares of worth $238.43 Thousand as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.56% of company’s outstanding stock.