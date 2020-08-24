Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) has a beta value of 2.38 and has seen 1,740,738 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $305.77 Million, closed the recent trade at $0.69 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 0.83% during that session. The NOG stock price is -252.17% off its 52-week high price of $2.43 and 27.54% above the 52-week low of $0.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.74 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.96 Million shares.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) trade information

Sporting 0.83% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 18 when the NOG stock price touched $0.8 or saw a rise of 14.61%. Year-to-date, Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. shares have moved -70.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) have changed -14.6%. Short interest in the company has seen 30.2 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.34.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG) estimates and forecasts

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $106.35 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $119.9 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $233.88 Million and $59.01 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -54.5% for the current quarter and 103.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -132.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5%.