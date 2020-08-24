NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 50,416,736 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.12 Billion, closed the recent trade at $14.36 per share which meant it gained $0.24 on the day or 1.74% during that session. The NIO stock price is -14.48% off its 52-week high price of $16.44 and 91.71% above the 52-week low of $1.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 62.24 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 123.41 Million shares.

NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO) trade information

Sporting 1.74% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 24 when the NIO stock price touched $14.98- or saw a rise of 2.99%. Year-to-date, NIO Limited shares have moved 261.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO) have changed 22.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 127.12 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.03.

NIO Limited (NIO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NIO Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +263.92% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -54.25%, compared to -19.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 92% and 61.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +85.7%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $592.09 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $715.2 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $262.47 Million and $406.99 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 125.6% for the current quarter and 75.7% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +51.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -0.14%.

NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.29% with a share float percentage of 42.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NIO Limited having a total of 310 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 97.78 Million shares worth more than $754.84 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Baillie Gifford and Company held 61.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 42.7 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $329.61 Million and represent 26.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 10.99% shares in the company for having 17591617 shares of worth $70.01 Million while later fund manager owns 12.95 Million shares of worth $44.16 Million as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 8.09% of company’s outstanding stock.