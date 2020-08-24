Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has a beta value of 1.41 and has seen 7,222,257 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $48.55 Billion, closed the recent trade at $43.69 per share which meant it gained $1.03 on the day or 2.43% during that session. The MU stock price is -40.05% off its 52-week high price of $61.19 and 28.75% above the 52-week low of $31.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 18.82 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 21.69 Million shares.

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Micron Technology, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -22.45% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -57.01%, compared to -60.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 80.4% and 64.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -8.9%.

28 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.93 Billion for the current quarter. 26 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.57 Billion for the next quarter concluding in November 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $4.87 Billion and $5.14 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 21.7% for the current quarter and 8.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +16.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -51.5%.

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 78.26 Million shares as of March 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.29 Billion and represent 7.04% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.92% shares in the company for having 32470225 shares of worth $1.37 Billion while later fund manager owns 30.31 Million shares of worth $1.27 Billion as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.73% of company’s outstanding stock.