MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) has a beta value of 2.25 and has seen 2,062,984 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $398.77 Million, closed the last trade at $1.74 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -4.92% during that session. The MNKD stock price is -42.53% off its 52-week high price of $2.48 and 54.02% above the 52-week low of $0.8. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.27 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.61 Million shares.

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) trade information

Despite being -4.92% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 19 when the MNKD stock price touched $2.12 or saw a rise of 17.92%. Year-to-date, MannKind Corporation shares have moved 34.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) have changed 3.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 27.64 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.66.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3, which means that the shares’ value could jump 72.41% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.5 while the price target rests at a high of $4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +129.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 43.68% from current levels.

MannKind Corporation (MNKD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that MannKind Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +14.47% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -37.04%, compared to 13.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 20% and 42.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +1%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +36.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +56% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 29.2%.