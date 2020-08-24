JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) has a beta value of 1.33 and has seen 8,243,877 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.47 Million, closed the last trade at $7.15 per share which meant it gained $0.88 on the day or 14.04% during that session. The JAN stock price is -29.23% off its 52-week high price of $9.24 and 72.03% above the 52-week low of $2. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.82 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 447.6 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that JanOne Inc. (JAN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) trade information

Sporting 14.04% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Aug 21 when the JAN stock price touched $8.16-1 or saw a rise of 12.38%. Year-to-date, JanOne Inc. shares have moved 141.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 57.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) have changed 100.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 25.29 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20, which means that the shares’ value could jump 179.72% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20 while the price target rests at a high of $20. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +179.72% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 179.72% from current levels.

JanOne Inc. (JAN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -64.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -80.8%.