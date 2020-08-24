Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:NAK) has a beta value of 2.47 and has seen 8,261,039 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $727.98 Million, closed the last trade at $1.45 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -6.45% during that session. The NAK stock price is -71.72% off its 52-week high price of $2.49 and 75.86% above the 52-week low of $0.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.94 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.84 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:NAK) trade information

Despite being -6.45% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 18 when the NAK stock price touched $1.76 or saw a rise of 17.61%. Year-to-date, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shares have moved 238.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:NAK) have changed -34.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 31.14 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.87.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.98, which means that the shares’ value could jump 105.52% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.68 while the price target rests at a high of $3.72. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +156.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 15.86% from current levels.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +10.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -277.9%.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:NAK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.66% with a share float percentage of 14.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. having a total of 86 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kopernik Global Investors, LLC with over 14.61 Million shares worth more than $20.89 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Kopernik Global Investors, LLC held 2.9% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Russell Investments Group, Ltd., with the holding of over 7.6 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.86 Million and represent 1.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and Gabelli Gold Fund. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.01% shares in the company for having 15138243 shares of worth $8.73 Million while later fund manager owns 2.37 Million shares of worth $913.22 Thousand as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.47% of company’s outstanding stock.