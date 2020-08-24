Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) has a beta value of 1.24 and has seen 7,095,550 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.61 Billion, closed the recent trade at $17.96 per share which meant it gained $0.98 on the day or 5.77% during that session. The SAVE stock price is -164.48% off its 52-week high price of $47.5 and 60.97% above the 52-week low of $7.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.31 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 23.48 Million shares.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) trade information

Sporting 5.77% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 24 when the SAVE stock price touched $18.22- or saw a rise of 0.93%. Year-to-date, Spirit Airlines, Inc. shares have moved -55.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.8%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) have changed 9.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.84 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.89.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Spirit Airlines, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -54.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -267.39%, compared to -34.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -286.4% and -200% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -52.7%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +9.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +114.9%.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 102.2% with a share float percentage of 102.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Spirit Airlines, Inc. having a total of 322 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.71 Million shares worth more than $137.29 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.7% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 6.18 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $110Million and represent 6.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are U.S. Global Airline ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.7% shares in the company for having 2392569 shares of worth $30.98 Million while later fund manager owns 2Million shares of worth $25.73 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.25% of company’s outstanding stock.