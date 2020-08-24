Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) has a beta value of 2.54 and has seen 4,019,999 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $185.41 Million, closed the last trade at $1.01 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.98% during that session. The ONTX stock price is -181.19% off its 52-week high price of $2.84 and 90.1% above the 52-week low of $0.1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.38 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 15.75 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) trade information

Despite being -0.98% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 17 when the ONTX stock price touched $1.08 or saw a rise of 6.48%. Year-to-date, Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 163.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) have changed -27.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.49 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.73.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.08, which means that the shares’ value could jump 105.94% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.3 while the price target rests at a high of $3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +197.03% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 28.71% from current levels.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +95.66% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -91.95%, compared to 14.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 96% and 92.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +29.2%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +67.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +70%.