Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) has a beta value of 2.36 and has seen 1,872,472 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $55.15 Million, closed the last trade at $1.32 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -2.22% during that session. The INPX stock price is -2115.91% off its 52-week high price of $29.25 and 23.48% above the 52-week low of $1.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.8 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.37 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Inpixon (INPX) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) trade information

Despite being -2.22% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 17 when the INPX stock price touched $1.4 or saw a rise of 5.71%. Year-to-date, Inpixon shares have moved -73.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) have changed -12%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.42 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.74.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12000, which means that the shares’ value could jump 908990.9% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12000 while the price target rests at a high of $12000. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +908990.9% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 908990.9% from current levels.

Inpixon (INPX) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.92 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.63 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2017. Year-ago sales stood $11.24 Million and $15Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 6.1% for the current quarter and -69.1% for the next.

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.