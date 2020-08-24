Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) has a beta value of 1.55 and has seen 3,819,959 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.05 Billion, closed the last trade at $6.09 per share which meant it gained $0.52 on the day or 9.34% during that session. The PGEN stock price is -19.54% off its 52-week high price of $7.28 and 79.31% above the 52-week low of $1.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.71 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.13 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Precigen, Inc. (PGEN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) trade information

Sporting 9.34% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Aug 21 when the PGEN stock price touched $6.65-8 or saw a rise of 8.42%. Year-to-date, Precigen, Inc. shares have moved 11.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 36.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) have changed 28.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 28.58 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 13.42.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 72.41% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $13. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +113.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 31.36% from current levels.

Precigen, Inc. (PGEN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Precigen, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +32.97% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -49.25%, compared to 12.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 55.9% and 85.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -2%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $13.05 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $15.56 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $23.04 Million and $17Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -43.4% for the current quarter and -8.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -10.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +57.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.4%.